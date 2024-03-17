Qatar Airways to fly route between Malaga Airport and Doha all year round

Pilar Martínez Malaga Sunday, 17 March 2024, 21:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

Qatar Airways will link Malaga Airport with the Qatari capital of Doha all year round.

The flag carrier airline announced the permanent operation will involve at least three flights a week from 31 March. The airline's vice president of sales in Europe Eric Odone said the move is "a milestone" as the route has operated since 2018, but only during the summer months. Flights during the high season will increase to one daily flight in July and August. This will mean transporting more than 1,500 passengers a week, Odone said. The figure is expected to increase to more than 3,000 a week in July and August.

Malaga has become the third airport in Spain with a permanent connection to Doha, joining Madrid and Barcelona. Qatar Airways also becomes the first company in the Persian Gulf area to establish a permanent connection with Malaga and open the doors of Asia to the Costa del Sol. This is something Turkish Airlines is already doing on a daily basis with two flights a week to Istanbul.

"We are delighted to welcome more passengers," Odone said. "This now permanent flight route is a unique opportunity for the people of Malaga to discover Doha and connect with the 170 destinations around the world that Qatar Airways flies to. This means we can offer passengers in the region even greater connectivity to the most popular destinations in Oceania, Asia and Africa through our hub at Hamad International Airport," he added.

There will be three weekly flights between Malaga and Doha in April and May, a daily flight in the high season of July and August, five weekly flights in June and September, and three weekly flights on a permanent basis from autumn onwards. The airline will fly from Malaga to Doha at 3.05pm to arrive at 11.55pm local time. From the Qatari capital the aircraft will arrive at the Costa del Sol at 2.36pm. In April, May and October the connection will be on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays; in June and September it will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; and in July and August it will be daily.

Qatar Airways will operate the route with Boeing 787-800 and aircraft which boast a business class section where seats convert into beds which has, for the tenth time, won the award for the world's best business class.