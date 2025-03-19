Plans for double track on stretch of Cercanías line from Malaga Airport make progress

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:17 Compartir

The central government has taken a new step in the project to extend the frequency of trains on the Costa del Sol's local Cercanías line. Through state rail infrastructure company Adif, the Ministry of Transport has awarded the contract to draw up the project to lay a second track on the current single-track section of line C1, between the airport and the Benítez park, with a length of 2.8 kilometres. Both the study of alternatives and the drafting of the project, as well as support for the management of the works, have been awarded to Tpf Getinsa Euroestudios for 1,059,026 euros.

Of the 30.5 kilometres of the C1 line between Malaga and Fuengirola, 17 kilometres already have double track. According to Adif, "These 2.8 new kilometres will enable the continuous connection of 12.7 kilometres of double track between María Zambrano and La Colina." The whole process, from the drafting of the project to the completion of the work, is expected to last three years.

The main actions included in the project are: the doubling of the track; renewal of the existing track; electrification of the track corresponding to the doubling; and renewal of the overhead contact line (catenary), where necessary or where it is affected by the doubling of the track.

Demolition of the San Julián station

The project also includes the demolition of the San Julián station, as well as the construction of a new platform and different level crossing between platforms at the Plaza Mayor station, including shelters, lighting, signage, prohibition and warning signs for passengers.

According to the studies carried out by the Ministry of Transport, it would also be feasible to double the track in the Benalmádena area. In the city, on the route between María Zambrano and Centro Alameda stations, such a measure is not considered possible in the short term. Other stretches also present great difficulties, due to their proximity to residential areas and infrastructures.

However, in addition to these, other improvements would be necessary at various points and stations, as well as an increase in the number of Civia trains. In order to reach the milestone announced by the ministry and improve the frequency of train traffic from the current 20 minutes to 15, it would be necessary to have between seven and eight more kilometres of double track.