Lottery draw La Primitiva awards almost 60 million euros in Malaga

Friday, 23 May 2025

The winner of this past Thursday's La Primitiva lottery draw is in Malaga. The only winning ticket in the special category (6 correct numbers + reintegro number) has been validated in lottery office number 76, located in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre. The lucky owner will receive almost 60 million euros: 59,689,273.41 euros to be precise.

In the second category (5 hits + complementary number) there are four winners in Terrassa (Barcelona), Moral de Calatrava (Ciudad Real, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Llano de Brujas (Murcia).

The winning combination consists of the numbers 23, 16, 41, 18, 01 and 15. The complementary number is 2 and the refund (reintegro) is 1.

The proceeds of the draw amounted to 11,595,930.00 euros.