Popular photographic store lowers its shutters in prime Malaga location after more than half a century

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 26 February 2024, 11:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Foto Vega, one of Malaga city's main reference points for professional and amateur photographers, has closed after more than half a century of trade in Calle Granada.

The store first opened in Malaga's historic centre in November 1973, when it moved to the premises now occupied by La Taberna del Pintor de El Pimpi. They stayed there for approximately 15 years and later moved to number 50 on the street, premises they occupied until last January.

The owner of the store, David Vega, who has already closed the shop, pointed out they will be moving to the Cristo de la Epidemia area, although the Foto Vega brand will cease to exist. The brand name Fotocine Vega, which was the original name of the company, will be recovered.

The new Fotocine Vega will open in a couple of weeks in Calle Santa María Micaela 4. It will be in a property owned by the company, where until now they had a warehouse.

Vega said location was no longer a priority as the store hardly benefited from tourism. At the new premises they hope to focus more on online sales such as the sale of paper for digital kiosks throughout Spain, he added. They will now rent the premises they used to occupy in the centre to Mira Mira jewellers.