Police bomb squad experts remove canisters of potentially explosive chemical from science labs in schools across Spain

Specialists from Spain's National Police force have removed at least one container of picric acid - a chemical substance that poses a risk of explosion - from a secondary school in Malaga city's Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood. The Tedax (Técnicos Especialistas en Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivos) bomb squad operation is part of a national protocol that is currently being carried out in various schools across the country.

Although the substance has previously been used as a marker and dye in chemistry classes, it is currently out of practice. However, its handling or storing on shelves can be highly dangerous.

In addition to the risk of explosion, the substance also known as trinitrophenol poses other dangers such as poisoning or allergic dermatitis if there is contact with the skin, which quickly absorbs picric acid.

Although SUR has not been able to determine whether more containers have been removed from other schools in Malaga province, numerous actions have been taken by both the National Police and the Guardia Civil across Spain. In Cordoba city, for instance, police removed up a dozen containers from nine schools, weighing a total of approximately 1,200 grams

National Police officers have issued a statement advising individuals what to do if they find a canister that has not been withdrawn yet. The first, and most important, thing is to NOT open the can, as "its danger is even greater when the acid reacts with some metals". They also advise keeping it away from heat sources and storing it in cool, ventilated and safe places.