Police investigate hit-and-run theory after man found dead next to petrol station in Malaga

Area where the body was found in Calle Gerald Brenan in Malaga.

A man, whose identity has not been revealed, was found dead in a Malaga street on Friday evening, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

A caller alerted the emergency services coordination centre at around 9.30 pm after finding a person lying on the ground and bleeding in Calle Gerald Brenan Street next to a petrol station who, it appeared, may have been hit by a vehicle.

Local Police officers and an ambulance crew were quickly on the scene but could only certify the victim's death on the spot. The National Police force has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.