Police raid city warehouses in bid to clamp down on counterfeit goods on the Costa del Sol
María José Díaz Alcalá
Crime

Officers searched around 20 premises on a major industrial estate in Malaga, most of which are involved in the sale and distribution of clothing and footwear

Malaga

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 10:13

Spain's National Police force deployed a large-scale operation, as part of the fight against counterfeit merchandising on the Costa del Sol, on the Guadalhorce industrial estate in Malaga city on Tuesday. The officers searched around 20 warehouses in the area, most of which are involved in the sale and distribution of clothing and footwear.

The objective of the police operation was to combat the distribution of counterfeit goods and protect patents, trademarks and their respective designs.

The large deployment focused on the warehouses located in Calle Hermanas Frontë and Calle Gerald Brenan, where individuals, mostly originating from different Asian countries, were allegedly involved in the illegal practice.

Last year, the largest operation to date was also carried out in Malaga province Malaga, where police authorities unveiled a counterfeit goods distribution network, seizing eight tonnes of some 25,000 articles of clothing, leather goods and accessories. Their designs infringed property rights of various prestigious brands - a crime for which 30 people were arrested.

