Police deploy large anti-drug trafficking operation in Malaga’s famous Calle Larios shopping street The Guardia Civil action in the city centre, early this Wednesday morning, is being mirrored in several other provinces across Spain

There was an early-morning surprise for people in the heart of Malaga city centre this Wednesday, 12 April, when numerous Guardia Civil vehicles entered the pedestrianised Calle Larios shopping street as part of a large-scale operation against drug trafficking.

The operation is part of an action ordered by the Guardia Civil in Algeciras (Cadiz) as a result of an investigation that is also resulting in raids in other provinces of Spain, SUR has learned.

The presence of the police cars on the main street of the city centre took early morning risers by surprise when they found the deployment of numerous vehicles and a large number of armed officers.

At the moment it has not been revealed if there have been arrests as a result of the operation carried out in Malaga city.

More to follow…