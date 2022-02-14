Police catch shoplifter who stole goods from Zara and sold them on Wallapop and Vinted The 25-year-old woman was caught with clothes worth more than 1,000 euros. She admitted stealing them on different dates from stores in Puerto Banús, the Larios shopping centre and Plaza Mayor

A 25-year-old woman was caught trying to remove the security tags on coats in a Zara shop in Malaga. When security guards called the police, she told a lie which unraveled her scheme to sell the stolen goods online under her username “Fashion”.

The incident happened on 3 February at around 7.35pm. Security guards at the Zara store in the Plaza Mayor shopping centre called the Local Police when they caught her red-handed attempting to remove the security tags with scissors.

Officers identified the woman and told her she would be summoned to trial. When they asked her how she got to the store, she said she travelled by train.

But security personnel at the shopping centre minutes later saw her depart by car. Realising that they had been lied to, the police officers put out a call to have the car stopped by other colleagues.

Police intercepted the car and after identifying her, they searched the vehicle. Among the items they found were several packages ready for shipping to buyers who were unaware they were purchasing shoplifted clothes. In total police recovered 15 items of clothing, all stolen from Zara, worth more than 1,000 euros.

The woman admitted to stealing them on different dates from Zara shops in Puerto Banús, the Larios shopping centre and Plaza Mayor.