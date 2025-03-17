Pink wave stands up to cancer in annual women's race at Malaga's port

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Monday, 17 March 2025, 19:00 Compartir

A huge wave coloured in pink flooded Malaga port's Muelle Uno on Sunday 16 March. Women in distinguishing pink T-shirts gathered together for the 11th annual Women's Run against Cancer to support those affected by cancer and raise funds for more research.

The event has once again beaten the participation record, with the limit of 4,750 registrations filled to the brim. In response to ever-expanding interest, Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, has announced that the city council will look for a new location next year, which could facilitate a higher number of participants, without compromising on safety. Luckily, the race was barely interrupted by a few drops of rain.

Salvador Salas

"We come every year, we love the festive atmosphere of this race," said race participant Celia Vázquez. She was joined by friends and other women, all of whom had paid 10 euros for their T-shirts. The profits go towards Agrupación de Desarrollo Unidos contra el Cáncer (United Against Cancer), a group formed by several cancer associations.

As the association's spokesperson, José Aldecoa said, the funds are used "to finance psychological support for cancer patients, voluntary work in hospitals, shelters, physiotherapies for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery, and research programmes". Aldecoa believes that, as last year, the race will contribute around 64,000 euros, with part of the money donated by people who do not participate in the race but still want to show their support.

Applause for the first women to reach the finishing line

The race began shortly after 10am, as the participants prepared for a 4.3-kilometre circular route. The atmosphere was one of community and companionship, where no winner stood above her fellow competitors.

Members of Malaga's city council Ruth Sarabia and María Rosa Morales (delegates for social inclusion and developments), Penélope Gómez (councillor for environmental sustainability), Begoña Medina and Rosa del Mar Rodríguez (PSOE councillors) also took part in the race.

The event was supported by 'la Caixa' Foundation, Primor, Hard Rock Café Málaga, Olin, Metro Málaga, Aqualy, Ly Company Agua & Vida Foundation, Coca-Cola, Dorsal Chip and Deporinter.