In pictures, Malaga house makes it onto list of the 50 best designed in Spain and Latin America

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Sunday, 4 February 2024, 09:08

A home in Malaga city in the area of Colinas del Limonar has been named one of the 50 best designed homes in Spain and Latin America for 2023 by ArchDaily.

The very modern aesthetic but with strong traditional Spanish flair was designed by the architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto, of the Marina Uno studio. With the name of Casa AC, it has been built on a plot in Colinas del Limonar for a married couple of local pharmacists.

"The dwelling is organised by a system of parallel bands arranged from north to south and crossed by a circulation axis that connects the different parts of the complex. Access is through a deep opening that pierces the body of the bedrooms, developed on two levels. Then there is the entrance hall, open to a courtyard that connects the three levels of the house and brings light into the basement", Marina Uno explained. "The kitchen and the living room are located in the southern part of the house, completely open to the garden and shaded by a pergola that becomes the main space of the house," Uno added.

The recognition for the Malaga architects comes ten days after it was announced that the HCP studio led by Javier Higuera, Alejandro Pérez, Mario Romero and José Luis Moreno had made it onto the annual list of the 100 best home designs in the world, according to the prestigious Building Design website.