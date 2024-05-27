In pictures: Cirque du Soleil's big top takes shape on the Costa del Sol

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Monday, 27 May 2024, 14:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

You can hear the laughter, you can see the excitement on people's faces and, above all, you can feel the joy all the way from the car parking area of the Cortijo de Torres fairground. This can only mean one thing: the Cirque du Soleil has arrived in Malaga. For the premiere of its new show, Alegría - In a New Light, on the Costa del Sol, the Canadian company saw the raising of its big top on Saturday, where the show can be enjoyed from 31 May until 30 June.

The Cirque du Soleil's big top returns to Malaga five years after the company's last production of Kooza in the city. The dome measures 19 metres high and 51 metres in diameter and there are four steel masts that are 25 metres high, which support the structure. The venue will allow access to some 2,400 people who will enjoy this reimagining of Alegría, which has already stirred up passions in different parts of the world, such as the States, South Korea and the UK, among others. For both the artists and venue, Malaga is their second stop in Spain, after their impressive performance in Barcelona a few weeks ago.

The tent is around 19 metres high and 51 metres in diameter. Marilú Báez

Alegría, with a new energy and renewed ideas, changes its direction but keeps intact the excitement it generates for the audience. Following the show that was staged in 2011 at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, it left behind the solid walls and roof of the sports arena for this large white tent, which, due to its light colour, counteracts the effects of the sun, reducing energy consumption and minimising greenhouse gas emissions.

Behind the scenes

As well as the 64 artists who make up the show's cast, we must recognise the work of hundreds of people who spent eight days setting up the whole venue and finalising its details so that it is ready for the show. Among them, some 60 people lifted more than 100 poles in order to raise the tarpaulin into position and ensure that it remains upright. It is also important to highlight the role of the 85 trailers that have moved some 2,000 tonnes of material and equipment so that the show has its stage.

Some 60 people lift more than a hundred poles to raise the tarpaulin. Marilú Báez

With a lot of hard work and effort, the premiere in the city is getting closer. Shows are taking place in the main venue from Tuesday to Sunday throughout the month of June (with the exception of Tuesday 25 June) and are holding two performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. So, with the big top having taken to the skies of Malaga we can only hope the stands will be filled with joy and emotion as the Cirque du Soleil stops by.

Tickets are available with prices from 43 euros and can be bought online at: www.cirquedusoleil.com/spain/malaga/alegria/buy-tickets.