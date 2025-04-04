Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pickpocket arrested for stealing from tourists on the Costa using distraction method named after famous footballer
Crime

Pickpocket arrested for stealing from tourists on the Costa using distraction method named after famous footballer

The 28-year-old would carefully select his targets, disorientate the victim and then make of with their valuables

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 14:57

National Police officers have arrested a 28-year-old man in Malaga on suspicion of theft. According to the investigation, he would approach tourists in the city centre and confuse them by performing football tactics without a ball, known as the 'ronaldinho' technique, which would allow him to quickly and unnoticedly steal their belongings. Four thefts and one robbery with intimidation have been attributed to the suspect at the moment.

The operation was launched after several people filed complaints. In most of the cases, the victims were foreign tourists, some of them cruise passengers who were spending the day walking around the city.

The now arrested suspect has a previous record for theft. His case is now being handled by a court in Malaga.

