Picasso Museum Malaga staff set to strike again over five key days in September The new call for industrial action comes after employees rejected the company's latest proposal, which they claim failed to address their demands

Tensions between the Museo Picasso Málaga (MPM) and its workers are reaching boiling point after the union called or another strike in September.

The works council called for five consecutive days of strike in September, the toughest measure announced to date, as staff rejected the second proposal presented by the art gallery.

According to the employees' representatives, the offer hardly differs from the first - which more than 90% of the employees voted against - and does not respond to their demands for greater work flexibility and higher salaries.

If the strike goes ahead then employees will stop work full time from 18 to 22 September, two weeks before the opening of The Echo of Picasso (2 October ), an exhibition that forms part of the museum's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso. The board warned the workers that the strike "could hinder the opening".

The strike comes amid past strikes that have already been carried out during the past nine months of failed negotiations. There have also been three unsuccessful arbitration meetings.

The workers' representatives said that the company wants to "impose an agreement without previously negotiating" with them nor "valuing" their work and dedication. "We are forced to strike because of the inflexible attitude of the company. We will not again put any text to a vote that has not been negotiated in all its articles with this committee," said its president, Pepa Babot.

The company has been approached by SUR. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, said it was confident that the conflict would be resolved as soon as possible. "The Picasso Museum is a cultural reference for Malaga and Andalucía, even more so this year, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its creation and the 50th anniversary of the artist's death," it added.