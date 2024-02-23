Picasso birthplace museum in Malaga celebrates its 36th anniversary with an open day

SUR Friday, 23 February 2024, 17:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Picasso birthplace museum (El Museo Casa Natal Picasso), which belongs to Malaga city council, is celebrating its 36th anniversary on Monday 26 February with an open day. Entrance will be free both to its facilities and to the temporary exhibition room, during the usual opening hours, 9.30am to 8pm.

Created by the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Foundation on 26 February 1988, the main objective of the museum is to study and promote the work and figure of the artist. The building, located at number 15, Plaza de la Merced, was designated a historic-artistic site of national interest in 1983.

Originally limited to the first floor, the rooms of the museum were extended to the rest of the building after its complete refurbishment and inauguration by the king and queen of Spain on 22 June 1998. Since 2005, the museum has also had another exhibition room at number 13, Plaza de la Merced.

In 2022, various structural reforms were carried out and a new museography was unveiled that underlines the importance of Malaga in the roots of Picasso's personality and work.

Works of art

The Picasso birthplace museum has more than 7,000 works of art by around 200 artists, classified in 16 collections. The first important addition was the portfolio of prints Franco's Dream and Lie, donated in 1989, followed in 1992 by the donation of ten books illustrated by Pablo Ruiz Picasso, by Marina and Christine Ruiz-Picasso, respectively.

Among the most outstanding pieces is notebook no. 7 of preparatory drawings by Picasso for his 1907 work Les Demoiselles d'Avignon (The Young Ladies of Avignon), which contains 84 drawings of exceptional symbolic and artistic value acquired in 2006.

The collection of graphic works consists of 259 works produced between 1930 and 1964, an extremely important group whose main nucleus originates in the Jan Lohn collection, acquired in 2004 and made up of 223 lithographs.

There is also a significant group of books illustrated by artists such as Miró, Chagall and Max Ernst, totalling 547 prints. The collection also includes a selection of 35 ceramic pieces representative of Picasso's work.

The Picasso birthplace museum has numerous works on temporary deposit, including the portfolio of engravings, La Suite de los Saltimbanquis, on loan from the Fundación Málaga. The museum's collection is complemented by original photographs by Juan Gyenes, sculptures of Frank Rebajes, and a collection of paintings and sculptures by contemporary artists. It also has more than 2,000 pieces of graphic art with creations by Joan Miró, Francis Bacon, Antoni Tàpies and Eduardo Chillida, among others.

Exhibitions

Over the years, the museum has held numerous temporary exhibitions, most of which have focused on the Malaga-born artist. Currently, the temporary exhibition room is hosting The Image of Picasso, with almost a hundred pieces that reveal the impact of the painter in books, advertising, photography, art, comics, cinema, television and music from 1937 to the present day.

The museum regularly lends pieces from its collection for exhibitions organised by other cultural entities, helping to enhance the value of its artistic collection and fulfil its objective of disseminating the figure of Picasso. In 2023 alone, it provided 684 works for 20 exhibitions held in different places such as La Coruña, Madrid, Rome and Paris.

Of particular note is the documentation centre and library with its focus on Picasso and avant-garde art. This has become a point of reference in the study and research of the painter's life and work, with an interesting collection of documents including catalogues, books, monographs, audiovisual recordings, press articles and magazines.

Activities

The Picasso birthplace museum organises annual lectures, roundtables, seminars, debates, drawing sessions for adults, book presentations, etc. It also has its own line of publications, with 86 exhibition catalogues and another 133 books published to date.

The museum runs cultural programmes for groups at risk of social exclusion and children's and holiday workshops. It is also the setting for various activities in collaboration with leading entities in the city, enriching its cultural offerings.