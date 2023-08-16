Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gloria Gaynor and Bonnie Tyler, on stage at Autocine Malaga on Tuesday. Sabatic Fest
Photo special: Gloria Gaynor and Bonnie Tyler make history in Malaga, by sharing a stage for first time ever
Music

Photo special: Gloria Gaynor and Bonnie Tyler make history in Malaga, by sharing a stage for first time ever

The two divas wowed the crowds at Sabatic Fest in the city on Tuesday night as they took the audience back in time

Cristina Pinto

Malaga

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:54

At a few minutes past ten at night, Bonnie Tyler, in black silver sequined sleeves and leather trousers, showed how, at 72 years old, she has not lost her stage presence. She was the first of the two divas to play at Sabatic Fest on Tuesday, 15 August, and was followed by the incomparable Gloria Gaynor.

Time travel seemed real. “I'm going to take you back to the '70s,” Bonnie Tyler told excited fans before opening her set with Lost in France. Later, with, It's a Heartache she took her husband up onto the stage to mark their fiftieth anniversary together.

She paid tribute to the late Tina Turner with Simply The Best and offered some advice to the enthusiastic audience: “Don't listen to people when they tell you that you can't do something, because you can.”

Then came the Total Eclipse of the Heart anthem before Holding Out for a Hero closed her almost ninety minute performance.

After more than a half hour wait Gloria Gaynor then appeared on stage oozing elegance in a pink outfit with a kaftan that changed colour with the light.

Speaking in Spanish the 80-year-old mega star said, “Thanks for coming, I am very happy to see you at this concert ... We are going to sing some songs that I hope you enjoy and don't forget to sing along with me,” before launching into Never can say Goodbye by The Jacksons. She also performed 'Killing me Softly, Unstoppable and Beautiful.

The atmosphere was electric and hot. Gloria had to pause now and then to dry her sweating brow and rehydrate. Her trumpet player also left the audience speechless with his acrobatics on the stage and super high notes while playing Happy by Pharrell Williams. “I'm tired just by looking at what he does with his body,” Gaynor said to a roar of laughter.

“Do you have space to dance? I hope so, because the next songs need it”, the singer said before performing Last Dance, I Will Survive and Everybody Dance. The latter, a disco classic, with a part sung in Spanish, had the crowd in a frenzy on this history-making night in Malaga.

