Peak cruise season arrives on the Costa del Sol: this is the number of ships and passengers expected April and May are traditionally the busiest periods for the sector in Malaga, together with October and November

Pilar Martínez Malaga

Data from the Port Authority in Malaga confirms that the cruise ship sector has gained ground after two years of standstill due to the health crisis.

Figures show that 108 ships will dock in Malaga port during the high season – April, May and June – with the capacity to carry more than 185,650 cruise passengers. May is the peak month when 46 cruise ships and some 96,000 passengers are expected. Last spring, which marked the beginning of the recovery, the port received 96 cruise ships.

Seven cruise ships which will operate from their base in Malaga port and include several 'premium' cruise ships among them: Star Flyers; Star Clipper; Royal Clipper; La Belle des Oceans; Le Lyrial; Seadream I and Sea Cloud Spirit. Eight other cruise ships will dock in Malaga for the first time in the upcoming high season.

The day with the highest volume of stopovers is scheduled for 2 May, with the berthing of up to five cruise ships, with a capacity for almost 7,000 passengers.