It has been a record year for passenger numbers at Malaga Airport. SUR
Passenger numbers continue to soar at Malaga Airport, with almost 21 million people on flights so far this year
A record-breaking November saw 26% more fliers pass through the gateway to the Costa del Sol than in the same month during the bumper year of 2019

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:30

Just shy of 21 million people have passed through Malaga Airport's terminals in the first 11 months of 2023 in what's been a clear record year for the gateway to the Costa del Sol.

In November, Malaga Airport reached a new milestone in its 104-year history when it reached 20 million passengers. The figure was close to being reached in 2019, Malaga province's best year for tourism, but the pandemic prevented the momentum from continuing.

So far this year, 20,878,914 passengers have passed through the airport, 20.9% more than in the same period last year.

The foot-traffic through Malaga Airport in November meant it surpassed passenger numbers at Gran Canaria and became the third busiest airport in Spain, after Madrid and Barcelona. Last month, 1.4 million people moved through Malaga Airport, some 26% more than the same month in the bumper year of 2019.

There was also an increase in flights where 11,001 plane movements were reported in November, 22% more than the same month in 2019. This year there have been 150,000 operations, 10.6% more than in 2019.

The British market continues to be the strongest with 301,468 people passing through Malaga Airport's terminals in November, followed by Germans (104,774), Dutch, (97,082), French (71,012) and Italians (70,233).

