Parents of a three-month-old baby hospitalised with scabies arrested Doctors in Malaga were alarmed by the "terrible" conditions of care and hygiene the baby girl was subjected to

The parents of a three-month-old baby girl have been arrested by the National Police in Malaga after they took the child to hospital with scabies.

The investigation began at the end of January when the police received a letter from the Investigating Court number 3 of Malaga in which the officers were urged to investigate the conditions doctors detected in the child.

According to doctors, the mother took her child to the children’s hospital in Malaga at 10pm on 9 December with a fever and runny nose. However, when the paediatricians examined the baby, they discovered that she was in "terrible" conditions of care and hygiene.

The medical report indicated that the baby was malnourished, had an outbreak of scabies that mainly affected her extremities, nappy dermatitis and a lack of hygiene.

In addition, her parents had not taken her to scheduled 'well child' consultations since she was born or had her vaccinated.

Police investigators identified the parents, both 29 years old and with criminal records, as Spanish nationals living in a squat.

Officers concluded that both would be responsible for a crime of injury by omission, in the sense that it would have been the lack of care and allegedly negligent behaviour of both that would have caused the baby’s ill-health.

The crime is included in article 226 of Spain's Penal Code, “Whoever fails to comply with the legal duties of assistance inherent to parental authority, guardianship, guardianship or foster care or to provide the necessary assistance legally established for the support of their descendants, ancestors or spouse, who are in need, will be punished with a prison sentence of three to six months or a fine of six to 12 months.”

On 8 February, the mother was arrested. The father was later arrested on 14 February.

The police also sent a report to the delegation of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Junta de Andalucía in which they urged it to consider decreeing the baby's provisional abandonment.