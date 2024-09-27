Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Javier Ramos poses for SUR at the OXO museum in Malaga. Antonio Contreras
Malaga&#039;s OXO video game museum expands and opens a branch in Madrid
Technology

Malaga's OXO video game museum expands and opens a branch in Madrid

It does so less than two years after it began its journey in the capital of the Costa del Sol

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Friday, 27 September 2024, 15:08

The OXO video game museum is set to make the leap from Malaga to Madrid. It does so less than two years after it began its journey in the Plaza del Siglo in the capital of the Costa del Sol; since then, it has established itself as a space for exhibitions, talks and cultural activities related to digital leisure that closed its first year with 120,000 visits, 40 per cent of which were foreign visitors.

The project of the Malaga-based company Kaiju, led by the brothers Carlos, Javier and Miguel Ramos, takes a giant step forward and seeks a place in the extensive range of Madrid's cultural offerings. The first video game museum in Madrid will occupy a historic building, a 19th century mansion in Calle Postigo de San Martin, formerly occupied by the La Centra bookshop. The official opening of the doors is scheduled for the second half of November and the presale of tickets will be launched on Monday 7 October.

File image of OXO Malaga.
File image of OXO Malaga. SUR

OXO Museo Madrid will have a similar offer to the space in Malaga, with a fixed exhibition that will cover 70 years of video game history, with fully operational consoles, arcade games and computers that visitors will be able to try out, as well as a series of temporary exhibitions, workshops, events and documentation reflecting the past, present and future of video games. In addition, the museum will have its own shop.

