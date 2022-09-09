Owner of old Correos building faces action It has been issued two orders for repairs and maintanence after lying empty for over a decade

The owner of the Correos building in Malaga city centre, which has been lying empty for more than 10 years, has been issued with two orders to properly repair and maintain the building. Most of the windows of its lower floors have been removed to sell as scrap. Francisco Ruiz, advisor to the building's owner, Nitsba, part of the empire of Israeli oil tycoon Haim Tsuff, said, "All the entrances were bricked up to comply with the council's orders." He claimed gangs had broken into the building through the drainage system inspection covers using children to remove the windows .

Nitsba is currently waiting for a planning issue to be resolved to enable the building to be converted into a luxury hotel.