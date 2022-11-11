Oriental hornet nest found in Malaga: these are the risks they pose and how you can identify them The Vespa orientalis is not a normal wasp, but an invasive species originating from the eastern Mediterranean, western Asia, the Middle East and northeastern Africa

A nest of Oriental hornets has been discovered in the area east of Malaga city, near the El Palo and Pedregalejo district. The 'vespa orientalis' is not a normal wasp, but an invasive species originating from the eastern Mediterranean, western Asia, the Middle East and northeastern Africa.

The medium-sized hornet is somewhat larger than the velutine wasp and smaller than the native crab wasp. It can be distinguished by its reddish brown color with yellow spots on the head and two yellow stripes at the end of the abdomen. In Spain there is evidence of its presence in Valencia, parts of Andalucía, including Seville, Huelva and Cadiz, and Madrid. Climate change and globalisation are accelerating the spread of species outside their natural habitat.

Experts say that they pose no more danger and inconvenience than a normal wasp, although this species can have a serious impact on biodiversity and economic activities, such as beekeeping and fruit crops, as it is a predator.

Last summer a 50-year-old patient was treated in San Pedro after suffering the beginning of anaphylactic shock after being stung by a specimen of Oriental hornet.