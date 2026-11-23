The call for stronger police protection in Malaga city was met with the unanimous support of all political parties (PP, PSOE, Vox and Con Málaga) ... in last week's meeting.

Although the general election is taking place at the end of this month, they have already urged the new government to ensure that Malaga can get a zone of priority police protection status.

"We cannot allow this to become the norm. We need a higher police presence, as well as better and greater resources and legal protection to combat organised crime in Malaga," provincial secretary of the CEP police union Miguel Ángel Millán said at the meeting.

"We're not just talking about better working conditions, but also about security in Malaga and we need to send a unanimous message to the Spanish government: security in Malaga must not be subject to political divisions," he stated.

Several cases involving firearms this year have caused great concern in Malaga city. Among them are the murder in broad daylight of an innocent 20-year-old man by gang members who thought he was hiding a gun in his shoulder bag and the shooting targeting an individual linked to international drug-trafficking, which happened on the terrace of a restaurant in the port area.

Added to these are stabbings and other violent assaults. The most recent case happened on 15 November, when a nightclub doorman was shot in the chest. The consequences could have been far more serious had it not been for an unexpected stroke of luck: the chain and medal he was wearing around his neck.

There have been far too many incidents in a city like Malaga, where peace has always prevailed, apart from a few isolated incidents. Councillor for security Avelino Barrionuevo described Malaga as a wonderful city to live in thanks to the state security forces because, "without security there is no freedom". He said he was extremely concerned about the latest episodes of violence.

Barrionuevo said that, in 2025, the number of homicides and murders reached the concerning figure of 26, "the highest in the historical record since 2015". "We are concerned that organised crime and drug-trafficking are taking root in the city," he stated. The councillor pointed out that seven criminal organisations had been dismantled in Malaga city over the past month.

At the last security committee meeting, the government's sub-delegate announced the Costa del Sol plan for the city. According to Barrionuevo, that's "too little, too late". He said that Malaga province has a shortage of 1,200 police officers, according to trade unions.

Con Málaga spokesperson Nico Sguiglia tabled an amendment to increase the number of police officers and resources at the public prosecutor's office specialising in the fight against organised crime and money laundering on the Costa del Sol, "with a particular focus on intensifying investigations into the origin and destination of funds derived from drug-trafficking and other illicit activities". The amendment also passed.

Sguiglia pointed out that there are highly complex criminal networks on the Costa del Sol, involving people of all nationalities, including Serbs, Irish, Albanians, Russians, etc., and that the key is to "follow the money", while ensuring that the state's law enforcement agencies are provided with greater resources.

The PSOE voted in favour of several key points of the urgent initiative, but councillor Salvador Trujillo criticised Avelino Barrionuevo for failing to request or implement the same increase in Local Police officers as he had demanded for the National Police force. Trujillo said that Malaga city needs 300 Local Police officers more.

He pointed out that he himself had called for this during a previous meeting and that the PP's governing team had voted against it. "It's all demands on the Spanish government, but when they have to take responsibility, it's all excuses," he said.

For Vox spokesperson Antonio Alcázar, the lack of security is becoming the second biggest problem for the people of Malaga after housing. He said that there have already been too many shootings and incidents linked to drug-trafficking. "The extension of the Costa del Sol plan to Malaga city has been announced, but we need to know the number of police involved and the priorities."

Alcázar also called for "the reinstatement of the Guardia Civil's Ocon-Sur unit, which was disbanded by Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande Marlaska, despite the positive results in the fight against drug-trafficking". According to the PP, "its dissolution in September 2022 has weakened efforts to curb drug-trafficking and led to an increase in violent criminal activity and arms trafficking along the Andalusian coast and in the province of Malaga".

The only ones to vote against reinstating the Ocon-Sur unit were the PSOE, but the motion passed by a very clear majority (PP, Vox and Con Málaga): 19 votes in favour, compared with ten against from the PSOE.

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