SUR in English Málaga 20/11/2026 Actualizado a las 17:51h.

Campanillas is now the new place to go for fun in Malaga. That’s because Yujuland offers visitors colourful entertainment on a 30,000-square-metre site, with more than a dozen leisure activities for all ages.

“Yujuland grew out of our experience as event organisers. We started in a small unit on the El Viso industrial estate in Malaga, with challenges from the TV programme Humor Amarillo [the Spanish version of Takeshi’s Castle],” recalls Sergio Portillo, who co-founded Yujuland with Daniel Atencia.

“During the three years we were there, more and more groups came to celebrate birthdays and more companies came to spend the day with their teams. In the end, the unit became too small for us,” he says of the move to the new site.

The step up to its current location in Maqueda, next to the Andalusian Technology Park, gave them far more room to try out ideas that wouldn’t fit in El Viso. “We designed our own challenges inspired by the TV programmes Grand Prix and Supervivientes [the Spanish versions of It’s a Knockout and Survivor] and the series Squid Game.” They have since added new facilities and activities, such as paintballing, laser tag and bubble football.

An activity park for all ages

The variety and quality of its activities and facilities make Yujuland a good choice for every kind of visitor. “We have a play area for adults and this season we’ve opened Yujuland Kids, where the little ones can go down slides, jump on bouncy castles and slide down a dry snow slope.”

Yujuland also has a party room for all kinds of events, from a family birthday to a company get-together. “Two of our strong points are school trips and team-building days with companies. With schools, we organise team games outside the classroom. And for companies, getting through a Grand Prix challenge together is a fun way to get to know each other better outside work,” explains Portillo.

In summer, one of its main attractions is its water park, with inflatable rides and pools. “We hold birthdays, foam parties and pool parties there,” he says.

“What best sums up Yujuland is that you can do something different every time you come. One day you come with your friends to do paintballing, another you climb into a bubble to play football and another you come back with your kids and end up at a foam party,” says Portillo.

“It makes us really happy to see people coming back, and for anyone who hasn’t been yet, we’d love them to come and see us,” he concludes.

More information:

Address: C. República del Congo, s/n, Campanillas, 29591 Málaga.

Phone: +34 672 709 841.

Website: https://yujuland.com/