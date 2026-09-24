Malaga young innocent man's killers thought he was hiding a weapon in his shoulder bag

The three Swedish nationals arrested in connection with 20-year-old Nacho's murder in Malaga last Friday were paranoid because they thought the innocent man had ... a gun in his black shoulder bag.

According to police sources, members of Swedish gangs often use such shoulder bags to conceal weapons. They believed Nacho was at the square in Barcenillas planning to kill them.

In addition, there were other distinguishing features of the victim that fed into that paranoia. Nacho had fair skin, was wearing dark, youth-style clothing and had a cap on. The three suspects interpreted the sight of the young man sitting alone on a bench in the square as him keeping watch.

Everything suggests the detainees believed that the young man was also a Swedish national and that he was about to attack them at any moment. Motivated by unfounded fear, they decided to act pre-emptively and shot him at point-blank range. Nacho died in hospital a few hours later.

In the shooting at Muelle Uno on Tuesday night, the perpetrator who shot a 47-year-old well-known Turkish ultra with links to his country's underworld in the face at point-blank range was wearing a T-shirt and trousers. He used a bum bag to conceal the firearm which, once he was standing next to his target, he drew to pull the trigger.

The main theory suggests it was a settling of scores, which may have stemmed from the feud between two of the main Turkish organised crime groups. Sources have not ruled out the possibility that this latest incident is linked to the murder on 3 August of Caner Koçer in Torrevieja (Alicante). Following that murder, members of his gang publicly called for revenge on social media.

According to the accounts of several witnesses, the suspects came down the stairs leading from Paseo de la Farola to the establishment at around 10.30pm. At least one of them crossed the terrace of the Gorki restaurant and stood next to the table where the victim was having dinner, at the Plaza restaurant, with a friend and two women. A member of staff said he shot him in the head, "as calmly as it could be".

The perpetrator fired two shots, but only one bullet hit the victim, entering and exiting his face. The victim's friend ran to the restaurant's cold store to take cover, while the rest of the customers fled in a panic.

"It's a miracle he survived," sources close to the investigation said. After undergoing surgery, the injured man is in a "stable" condition and recovering in hospital.

Several patrols from the Local and the National Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to preserve the crime scene. Later, the forensic police arrived at the scene and carried out a visual inspection. The drugs and organised crime unit (Udyco) have now taken charge of the investigation to establish what happened and track down the alleged perpetrators.

It appears that the victim was staying at a hotel. According to sources, he was carrying thousands of euros in cash in the car in which he had travelled to Muelle Uno. Acquaintances from Turkey, whom SUR has been able to contact, reported that he had been in Spain for several years and had allegedly been involved in numerous crimes in Turkey.

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