Victim of the shooting at Muelle Uno is a Turkish Fenerbahçe 'ultra' with a criminal record

A 47-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the face last night in the Muelle Uno ... marina area in Malaga.

Sources close to the case have confirmed to Diario SUR - a report also carried by various Turkish media outlets - that the victim is a well-known "ultra" hooligan on the supporters’ stands of Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü, one of Turkey’s most successful and influential football clubs, whose radical supporter groups have historically been linked to extremist factions and connections to organised crime.

Although the investigation remains open, the main theory has not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was a revenge attack stemming from the war being waged between two of the main Turkish mafia groups.

The trigger for this latest violent episode may have been the murder, on Sunday 3 August 2025, of Caner Koçer, a member of one of these gangs, in Torrevieja. Following this crime, members of his gang publicly called for revenge on social media.

The Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco) of the Malaga provincial police headquarters has now taken charge of the investigation in an attempt to clarify what happened and track down the alleged perpetrators of the shooting, who acted with their faces uncovered and managed to slip away after leaving their target seriously injured.

According to accounts given to this newspaper by several witnesses, the suspects came down the stairs leading from the Paseo de la Farola to the restaurant at around half past ten on Tuesday evening.

At least one of them crossed the terrace of the Gorki restaurant and stood next to the table where the victim was having dinner with a friend and two women.

“As calmly as could be,” according to a member of staff, he shot him in the head.

Two shots were fired, but only one bullet hit him, going straight through his face. His friend ran to the restaurant’s cold store to take shelter, explained a member of staff, while the rest of the customers fled in a panic.

“It’s a miracle he survived,” sources close to the investigation told SUR. After undergoing surgery, the injured man is now recovering in hospital.

Several patrol cars from the Local Police and the National Police quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to preserve the crime scene. Later, officers from the forensic police arrived and carried out a visual inspection, as did officers from the Udyco organised crime squad.

Apparently, the injured man was staying at a hotel and drove to the Muelle Uno area, parking his car in the underground car park. He chose the Plaza restaurant for dinner with a companion. According to sources, he was carrying thousands of euros in cash.

This incident comes less than a week after a young man Nacho was murdered in the Barcenillas area, where three Swedish men allegedly linked to organised crime opened fire on him in broad daylight after perceiving him as a threat.

The 20-year-old was sitting on a bench when he was hit by at least two bullets. He managed to crawl to the door of a nearby supermarket to ask for help, and paramedics took him to Malaga Regional Hospital, but he died later that same day.