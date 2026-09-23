Shooting in Malaga port: man injured while having dinner at a restaurant in Muelle Uno

Tuesday night saw the second shooting to be recorded in less than a week in Malaga city . A middle-aged man was injured when ... he was shot shortly after half past ten while having dinner on the terrace of the restaurant La Plaza, located on the Paseo del Muelle Uno.

According to statements made to this newspaper by several eyewitnesses, two individuals came down the stairs leading to the premises and allegedly opened fire on the victim.

The gunshots caused moments of panic and uncertainty among customers in the area, who initially mistook the noise for fireworks before realising the seriousness of the situation and fleeing.

The victim of the shooting was shot in the face, according to sources close to the investigation: “It’s a miracle he survived.”

After firing the shots, the suspects fled on foot. Officers from the Local Police and the National Police quickly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area to secure it and begin collecting evidence; the perpetrators have not yet been located.

Meanwhile, the emergency services treated the injured man at the scene. He was rushed to hospital with two gunshot wounds. The police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident.