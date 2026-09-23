British stroke survivor's Seville expat agency celebrates its first year

SUR in English Seville 23/09/2026 a las 12:46h.

The Seville Expat Agency marked its first anniversary on Saturday with a party at the Kivir Hotel terrace in Seville, drawing 45 guests in what doubled as a post-summer social mixer for the city's international community.

The event brought together clients, community members, and supporters of the agency, founded a year ago by Natasha McCann, a 35-year-old British stroke survivor who rebuilt her life around helping other expats navigate Seville's property market.

Rather than a closed, invitation-only affair, the turnout reflected the agency's broader mission: about 60 per cent of guests were personally invited, while the remaining 40 per cent came after the invite was shared in local Facebook groups and people were asked to join.

For an agency that positions social integration as much a part of its work as property advice, the mixed crowd made the point better than any pitch could.

"Reaching this one-year milestone isn't just a business success; it's a deeply personal triumph," McCann said.

"Surviving a stroke taught me the true meaning of resilience. I wanted to channel that energy into building something that genuinely supports people. Helping expats find their footing, make new friends in a completely different culture and secure a home safely in Seville has been the most rewarding second chapter I could have imagined."

From real estate to recovery

McCann, a trilingual British real-estate agent fluent in English, Spanish and French, has lived and worked in Seville since 2022. Before launching the agency, she worked in luxury customer service as an independent collaborator for Seville Sotheby's International Realty, an experience she says shaped the level of personal attention the agency now builds its service around.

Having helped numerous fellow Britons and other foreigners move to Seville, often arriving with little Spanish and no knowledge of local property practices, McCann identified a clear gap: newcomers needed someone acting purely in their interest throughout the search, rather than representing the seller or landlord.

While recovering from a major stroke in early 2024, she decided to turn that experience into a business, and The Seville Expat Agency launched later that year.

A personal representative from search to keys

The agency assists clients buying property or securing rentals across Seville municipality and the wider province. Its core offer is acting as a client's personal representative from the first search to the handover of keys: filtering properties against a client's specific requirements, carrying out in-person viewings or providing detailed video walkthroughs with commentary when clients cannot attend themselves, and handling all communication, translation and negotiation with the seller's or landlord's agency.

A significant part of the service is what McCann describes as "scam-proofing" the process, guiding clients through standard real estate practice in Andalucía so they know what to expect and where the pitfalls typically lie.

The agency also maintains a network of English-speaking professionals it can refer clients to, including lawyers specialising in immigration, tax and property law; mortgage advisors; builders; architects; notaries; accountants; and plumbers.

For clients who prefer to search independently but want support with the practical side, the agency also offers a "communications only" option covering translation and negotiation alone.

Beyond property services, McCann says she recognised early on that many expats struggle just as much with settling into life in Seville as with finding somewhere to live. That led the agency to introduce regular social mixers bringing together expats and local Spaniards, intended to help newcomers build a social circle and start integrating into Andalusian life soon after they arrive. Saturday's anniversary party effectively combined that regular format with the milestone celebration, which McCann said was a natural fit given how central the mixers have become to the agency's work.

Steady growth

Seville's expat population has grown steadily in recent years, driven by remote workers drawn to the city's cost of living and quality of life relative to other major European destinations, as well as retirees and families relocating from the UK and elsewhere. That growth has increased demand for services beyond conventional estate agency work, particularly among those unfamiliar with Spanish rental contracts, deposit rules or the buying process.

Looking ahead, McCann said she wants to grow the social side of the agency's work alongside the property services, with plans for more regular events now that the mixers have shown how much appetite there is among Seville's expat community. She said Saturday's turnout, driven as much by word of mouth as formal invitations, showed the agency's reach now extends well beyond its client base.

The agency says it plans to build on its first year with more social events and an expanded client base as Seville's expat community continues to grow.

More information is available at thesevilleexpatagency.com