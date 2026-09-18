Malaga city centre shooting in broad daylight injures one person

A shooting in Malaga's central Barcenillas area injured one person on Friday morning.

The incident happened just a few metres from the Día supermarket ... on Calle Macabeos. The emergency services received several calls reporting gunshots at around 11.40am.

The report also stated that at least one person had been injured and that the perpetrator had fled the scene.

The operator dispatched police and medical emergency units. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and then took them to hospital.

According to sources, the police have already arrested one individual, although they believe he had an accomplice.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports