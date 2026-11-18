A 49-year-old doorman was shot in the torso outside an adult entertainment club in Malaga shortly before 7.30am on Sunday, 15 November, ... after a group of suspects allegedly tried to take laughing gas into the premises. The suspects fled before police arrived and the National Police are now working to identify and track them down.

The shooting took place just as dawn was breaking in the Cruz de Humilladero industrial area, at the entrance to the Divas club. Investigators believe the incident began when one of the suspects tried to enter the premises carrying the substance.

What began as an effort to smuggle the substance inside escalated into violence at the club's entrance, where the doorman was on duty, and ended with one of the suspects using a firearm against him.

The bullet struck the employee squarely in the torso. The consequences could have been far more serious had it not been for an unexpected stroke of luck: the chain and medal he was wearing around his neck. According to the initial police report, the item partially stopped the bullet. Investigators specifically noted that the medal on the victim's chest "would have reduced the impact".

After police and emergency crews attended the scene, paramedics took the victim to a hospital in Malaga. The exact extent of his injuries and his condition have not yet been made public.

The suspects had fled the area in a hurry before the police arrived. The National Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest them.

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