Robbers steal nearly one million euros from Malaga city centre bank

National Police officers have detained one of two thieves who tried to flee the scene after he and his partner in crime robbed a BBVA branch in Malaga city centre of 945,000 euros. An intense police chase took place around 9pm on Friday 7 March, during which the perpetrator, 36 and of Moldovan origin, dropped the bag containing the banknotes to the ground, before being arrested. The other suspect managed to escape.

The robbery involved breaking into the safe deposit boxes of the BBVA bank on Avenida de Andalucía, which clients can access whenever they wish, regardless of the branch's opening hours. Both suspects were wearing black clothes and hoods.

Police officers were mobilised as soon as the alarms of the bank were triggered. The robbery unit of the force's Malaga province headquarters have already launched an investigation into the incident and the 'modus operandi' of the robbers to access the bank.