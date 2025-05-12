Man shot and wounded in supermarket car park in Malaga

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 12 May 2025, 16:18 Compartir

Yet another shooting in the province of Malaga took place on Sunday 11 May. The incident happened in a Lidl car park on Calle Gerona in Malaga's Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood. According to sources, one person was shot.

Witnesses called the National Police, alerting them to the confrontation. At least one person was injured and one was admitted to hospital, after he went there by himself despite the wound in his leg.

In the last month and a half, there have been several shootings in the province. The growing number of such incidents and firearms has become the police's main concern.

Besides the incident in the Lidl car park on Sunday, there was one more shooting last week. It took place in Benalmádena, where police officers arrested two young men for chasing another in a car and firing several shots. According to sources, tensions had risen following a romantic dispute.

The week before that, another shooting in the town of Humilladero resulted in the death of a man and left his mother injured. The Guardia Civil made three arrests - a man and two of his sons.

At the beginning of April, a man caused panic on Calle Gaucín after firing several shots, which left four people injured, three of them by stray bullets. The assailant was arrested days later.

On Maundy Thursday, one man was shot in the leg in Portada Alta. Four men and one woman were arrested in relation to the incident. The following day, a man was shot in the shoulder in Marbella.

Mijas also witnessed a gun incident, which resulted in the death of a young British man three weeks ago. The perpetrators had been waiting for him to finish a football match before shooting him.