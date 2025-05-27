Foreign woman dies in house fire on outskirts of Malaga

Firefighters from Malaga working in the area where the fire spread.

A foreign woman has died in a house fire that broke out in the Cortijo de Maza area in Churriana, on the outskirts of Malaga, on Monday (27 May), according to sources. The fire quickly spread to several rural properties in the area and the city's fire brigade worked into the evening to extinguish it.

The blaze started around 6pm and spread rapidly due to the prevailing wind in the area and the undergrowth, which covered the land between the scattered rural houses.

Salvador Salas

The 112 Andalucia emergency service control room received several calls from local residents, who reported that a house in Camino de la Sierra was on fire. One of the callers also indicated that there could be people inside the property.

The fire brigade, National Police, Local Police, 061 health emergency services and a team from the Junta's brigade for prevention and control of forest fires (Plan Infoca) were immediately mobilised to the scene.