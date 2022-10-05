Malaga’s Noche en Blanco 2022: this is the complete programme of events The thirteenth edition of the city’s cultural day will be held on Saturday, 8 October, with activities from 7pm to midnight

The Noche en Blanco (White Night) in Malaga once again promises to be one of the most special days in the city in 2022. After two years when it couldn’t be held due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's edition will be the thirteenth and will offer numerous cultural activities of a different nature and for all audiences, as can be seen in the official programme.

It will be held on Saturday, 8 October, from 7pm to midnight, with a theme of the four elements of nature: fire, earth, water and air.

The 51-page programme of events lists hundreds of activities, divided into seven main sections:

• Art, museums and exhibitions

• Performing arts

• Audiovisual arts

• Street art

• Music and dance

• Visits and other activities

• Nochecita en Blanco (activities aimed at children)

It can be consulted here