Record number of passengers at Malaga Airport demonstrates urgent need for expansion

Malaga Airport is breaking records not only year after year, but also month after month at this point. The latest record is, once again, in the increase in the number of passengers: for the first time ever, this infrastructure has exceeded seven million passengers counted in the first four months of the year, demonstrating a growth of 7.4%. In comparison, there were 6.6 million passengers during the same period last year, which was an increase of 16.4% and 27.4% compared to 2023 and 2019, respectively.

The evolution in passenger traffic at Malaga Airport provides evidence for the urgent need to expand this infrastructure. The airport's demand urged regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal to send a letter to Spain's minister of transport, Óscar Puente, in which he warned that expansion must take place "immediately", without having to wait for the updated plans of Spain's airport operator (Aena). The approval of the next DORA II plan is to take place in 2027, but Bernal believes that it is too late considering the rate at which Malaga Airport is growing.

The Costa del Sol airport closed this four-month period as the third in Spain in terms of passengers, after Madrid and Barcelona, and as one of the 'Top 5' facilities with the highest growth. In these first four months, 51,412 aircraft have landed and taken off on the runways, 7.6% more than in the same period of 2024.

The pull of the Easter holidays has been key to an unprecedented April in terms of passengers and flights. Aena registered 2,387,538 million passengers last month, which represents an increase of 10.4% and, once again, the highest increase of any major airport facility in Spain. A total of 16,569 flights operated on the runways, an increase of 9%, which means an average of 552 landings and take-offs per day, when a year earlier the average was 448 aircraft operated daily.

In April this year, some 13,465 flights operated at Malaga Airport, that's 7% more than in March. To compare these figures to the ones from before the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent drop in tourism: in April 2019, the airport closed with 1.8 million passengers, with 5.2 million tourists and 39,692 flight operations in the four-month period.

30 million passengers is the maximum capacity of Malaga Airport, which closed 2024 with almost 25 million passengers

The strongest international market during this past four-month period was the UK, with 1,556,649 passengers, followed by Germany with 525,010, the Netherlands with 461,575 and Italy with 410,294. The April increase can be attributed to growth in both the domestic and the international markets, with an increase of 2.8% in domestic routes and 11.8% in connections with foreign countries.

Just before Easter, Aena announced that airlines had scheduled 25% more landings and take-offs than in the same period in 2024. Airlines operated almost 1,200 more flights, with a total of 5,875 operations. The figure foreshadowed a spectacular daily growth in arrivals in this first holiday period, when more than 500 aircraft would move every day of the Easter period - a figure that was not reached in 2024 at any point.

The data, month by month, quarter by quarter or year by year, confirm the concern shared by the Junta de Andalucía, Turismo Costa del Sol, Malaga city council and the heads of the various employers' associations in the sector about the risk that Malaga Airport, the gateway for almost 70% of tourism in Andalucía, will become too small.

The Junta de Andalucía's regional tourism minister Bernal has warned Spanish transport minister Puente that, according to the rate of growth, the Costa del Sol infrastructure will reach its maximum capacity in 2026. Even though DORA II forecast that a record number of passengers - 20.7 million - would be reached next year, this figure was already surpassed during the first year after the document was published due to the rapid recovery of tourism after the pandemic. What this means is that the central government has not upgraded current plans to match real demands and needs. Just to point to one example of this - 2024 closed with almost 25 million passengers.

With that in mind, Bernal has called for the activation of the exceptional measures included in DORA II, as he believes that it is not possible to wait for the approval of a new plan in 2027. In reality, DORA II does allow for measures to be taken before the deadline when "exceptional situations arise". One condition for this to happen states that there must be an annual increase in passenger traffic in the network as a whole - one that exceeds the growth forecast in the roadmap by 10 points - and that passenger traffic forecasts for the following years must show consolidation. In the case of Malaga Airport, both conditions are more than fulfilled.