Contract awarded for the first stage of Malaga's new hospital project The city's third public hospital will be the biggest in Andalucía, with over 800 beds, 42 operating theatres and nearly 200 consulting rooms

The Junta de Andalucía has decided which company should be awarded the first contract for the project for Malaga city’s third hospital, which is to be built on a site behind the Hospital Civil. The work to carry out soundings and geotechnical surveys will be carried out by Labrum Diagnosis Y Asesoramiento Especializado, a company from Seville, for 194,899 euros.

These surveys are needed to analyse the soil in great detail and ascertain what type of foundations will be needed for the construction of the 11-storey hospital.

Biggest hospital in Andalucía

The new hospital will be 270,000 square metres in size, including car parking and the loading/unloading area. It will be the biggest in Andalucía, with over 800 beds, 42 operating theatres and nearly 200 consulting rooms, and will be connected to the Materno Infantil hospital by a walkway over Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles.

The Andalusian Ministry of Health is keen to put the construction works out to tender as soon as possible, at a cost of 380 million euros. The hospital is a priority for the regional government, which says it needs to be built now in order to guarantee that quality health care for patients in the city and elsewhere in the province can be continued in the long-term future.