High-speed, medium-distance Avant train parked on one of the platforms at Malaga's María Zambrano railway station. Sur
Renfe launches new &#039;early bird&#039; high-speed train between Malaga and Seville
Rail travel

Renfe launches new 'early bird' high-speed train between Malaga and Seville

The Avant service will depart from the city's María Zambrano railway station, with a stop in Cordoba, and arrive in the Andalusian capital before 9am

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 17:46

Spain's state train operator Renfe will put into service a new schedule for the high-speed, medium-distance Avant train, especially designed for workers and students who travel from Malaga to Seville for work or academic reasons. The route will be operational from 23 April. It is an "early bird" train, which means that it will run only at a certain time in the morning, from Monday to Friday, departing from María Zambrano at 6.35am, making a stop in Cordoba at 7.46am and reaching the Santa Justa station in Seville at 8.38am.

Tickets can already be purchased from the usual outlets.

According to Renfe, the timetable modification aims to respond to mobility needs and facilitate arrival at the destination before the start of the working day. The new timetable brings the current departure forward by 25 minutes. It was decided following an analysis of the mobility routine of passengers travelling between Malaga, Cordoba and Seville on working days, in order to optimise and offer greater flexibility in their journeys.

Renfe offers a schedule of 14 Avant Malaga-Cordoba-Seville trains, seven in each direction from Monday to Friday, and eight during the weekends, with four in each direction.

This timetable change also improves and increases travel options to other Andalusian cities, such as Huelva. In addition to direct trains to Seville, Cordoba and Granada, among other cities, Renfe offers connections, by means of a two-train link, that allow travel between Malaga and Cadiz, Almeria, Jaen and Huelva, among other intermediate towns along the route.

