New concept unveiled for luxury hotel tower in Malaga port

A controversial and long-drawn-out plan to build a skyscraper tower with a luxury hotel by the cruise terminal in Malaga's port took its latest step this week. The new architect working on the project, Britain's David Chipperfield, unveiled his studio's basic concept of the hotel and convention centre with a revamped emphasis on larger and improved public space around the base.

The announcement was made with officials and investors behind the plan and the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre. A final, detailed plan needs to be presented to the Malaga port authority by 6 March for the eventual, hoped-for sign off by the Spanish government.

The idea of the David Chipperfield team, past winners of the Pritzker prize, the Nobel prize for architecture, is a transformation along the length and breadth of the long breakwater from the city's lighthouse to the cruise terminal, with public spaces and gardens. The convention centre would have capacity for 2,000 spectators, something the city has been lacking, explained the investors.

As for the skyscraper, the little that has come out so far is that it will have a rectangular structure, be very simple and stylised; rising to 144 metres in height and between 350 and 390 rooms.

Chipperfield said, "Obviously, the focus of the project, the main mission, is the hotel and the conference centre. But the real opportunity is to transform the breakwater and the platform into part of the city."

Zoom Computer-generated image of the future development.

Zoom Proposed view of how the quay will look.

"Until now it has been an industrial area, and we believe that this project is a great opportunity to incorporate it into the fabric of the city," he added.

The project is backed by investors from Qatar and Hoteles Hesperia, although which brand will operate it is not agreed as yet.

The idea of building a skyscraper in the port has met with much opposition from various sectors of society. The plan still has to get past the obstacle of two appeals against the tower plans filed with an administrative court by the San Telmo academy (formed by prestigious architects, artists and writers, among others) and the citizens' platform Defend the Horizon, which are pending judgement.