New Antonio Banderas restaurant quietly opens without fanfare in Malaga

La Pérgola del Mediterráneo, the new restaurant of actor and director Antonio Banderas, opened its doors in Malaga city at the weekend.

Located in the headquarters of Club Mediterráneo, just 60 lucky diners were given an appetiser of what’s to come when the new eatery eventually opens at full capacity.

"There was so much expectation that we preferred to do it this way. We couldn't afford to start with a grand opening and make mistakes", said Pablo Gonzalo Portillo, Antonio Banderas' partner in the Tercer Acto hotel group.

In fact, there has been no official announcement or any communication on their social media networks. The first customers are linked to the club. At the end of this week the amount of diners will be gradually increased. Reservations can already be made by calling 617 82 12 12 92.

Two cuisine concepts

La Pérgola del Mediterráneo will combine two cuisine concepts. One, traditional Mediterranean cuisine, linked to the sea, with rice, fish and meat dishes. The other will be dedicated to Asian cuisine - similar to that already offered in the restaurant Tercer Acto - which will open the week of 10 July and only for dinner service.

The restaurant is located next to the beach, in the Port of Malaga, a stone's throw from Muelle Uno and opposite the refurbished Casa de Botes. The name respects the famous semicircular roof that occupies a large part of the raised terrace, with views of the sea.

Between 50 and 80 people will be employed at the restaurant. Mercedes Carrión, head of communications for the Tercer Acto group, confirmed to SUR a week ago that the restaurant already has four large-scale events scheduled for the first fortnight of this month, as well as several family and corporate events.

One of the great assets of La Pérgola will be its large capacity, up to 700 guests in total (for cocktail-type events). The terrace will be able to accommodate up to 500 guests, and another 200 in the lounge. With this opening, Grupo Tercer Acto adds a fifth establishment to the business, after Tercer Acto, Doña Inés, La Barra de Doña Inés and Atrezzo.