Navy frigate due to dock in Malaga and open its decks to visitors The F82 Victoria is a warship in the Santa María class and will be visiting the city at the weekend

On 8 September, 1522, a meagre crew captained by Juan Sebastián Elcano arrived at the Port of Seville aboard the Nao Victoria to complete the greatest maritime feat in history, the first circumnavigation of the world. To commemorate this event, the Malaga Naval Command, in collaboration with various organisations and associations, has scheduled various events during this year. Specifically, this weekend - on May 6, 7 and 8 - the Navy frigate F-82 Victoria, based at the Rota Naval Base (Cádiz) will visit the city.

It is planned that on 7 and 8 May it will hold open days to the public at its berth at the Levante dock. The schedule is Saturday, 7 May, from 10am to 12noon and from five in the afternoon to 8pm; and on Sunday, the 8th, from 10am to 1pm and again from 5pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, on 12 May at 7.30pm, an informative talk will take place at the Real Club Mediterráneo entitled '500 years of the first circumnavigation. Magallanes - Elcano Expedition' led by Enrique Esquivel Lalinde of the Institute of Naval History and Culture.

Also from 23 May to 3 June 3, a historical exhibition will take place at the Malaga Naval Command entitled 'The greatest maritime adventure in history', with free access and open to the public from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.