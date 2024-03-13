Multinational Kärcher aims to clean up market with new showroom and service facilities in Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 09:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Multinational company Kärcher, which specialises in cleaning solutions - particularly pressure washers - has opened a new showroom, service centre and spare parts facility in Malaga city.

The German company has located its eastern Andalusian operation in Avenida de Velázquez, where it occupies a site of around 1,000 square metres. The new Kärcher Center Málaga is located in the same area as Makro and is home to the Eastern Andalucía branch.

The new facilities include a 250-square-metre showroom to present the company's latest machines, as well as a 430-square-metre storage, service and technical assistance area. The centre also has 300 square metres for commercial offices, as well as a parking area. It also has a training room where courses and presentations of new products will be held.

The opening ceremony was held on Monday 11 March and was attended by the company's marketing director in Spain, César Sánchez-Rico, and the president for southern Europe, Ricardo Eimil. During the ceremony, managing director Luis Hereza said Malaga has become "an area of business, social and cultural dynamism in recent years, where every day there are more economic opportunities to continue growing".

He said Kärcher has high expectations for the new centre in Malaga, as it is a region in which they have more than three million annual sales, and with this latest investment the plan is to "double turnover in three to five years". "We have decided to invest in our customers in eastern Andalucía, who have shown us great loyalty, by including more square metres of showroom space and updating our facilities to offer them the best experience," he added.