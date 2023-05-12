More than two million passengers passed through Malaga Airport in record-breaking April The figure has generally only been seen before in the months of July and August, during the peak summer season

More than two million passengers passed through Malaga Airport in April for the first time in history.

The huge result, influenced by Easter crowds, smashed the previous record in 2019 by more than 10%, according to data provided by airport operator Aena.

"Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport closed April with 2,020,881 passengers, 10.6% more than the pre-pandemic levels of the same month,” the company explained.

“In addition to being the best April in the history of the Malaga infrastructure, the figure implies another milestone as for the first time the number of monthly passengers exceeds two million in the month of April, figures that have only been reached in July and August, the strongest months of the year, in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 and, on one occasion, in June and September 2019.”

The high footfall traffic translated to the runway as well, with takeoffs and landings increasing by 9.6% in April compared to the same month in 2019.

There were 14,502 aircraft movements at the airport last month, of which 11,170 corresponded to international flights, an increase of 7.5%. Domestic activity grew by 23%.

The most travellers in April were from the United Kingdom with 506,098 visitors, followed by Germany (145,910), Holland (123,826), France (117,811) and Italy (97,136).

It comes as Malaga Airport closed the first quarter of this year with the highest growth compared to pre-pandemic levels, causing it to be ranked the third airport in Spain with the most passengers, overtaking Palma de Mallorca and only behind Madrid and Barcelona.