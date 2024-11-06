More low-cost high-speed trains rolled out between Malaga and Madrid from December onwards

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:17

Spain's state railway operator Renfe is adding more low-cost trains on the high-speed line between Malaga and Madrid. The news comes ahead of the imminent arrival of Ouigo trains on this rail corridor, which are usually the cheapest in the market where they operate, and which are expected to arrive at the end of this year, although no official date has been set.

From December 15 onwards, Renfe will increase the low-cost Madrid-Malaga high-speed service with 6,500 more seats per week, which means an increase of 10.6% compared to its current schedule.

Four more frequencies of its low-cost AVE service, the Avlo, will run every day, that is, two in each direction, in addition to the current two (one in each direction). This will result in 2,600 "low-cost" seats to be offered each day, according to company sources.

From Sunday December 15, there will be a total of 187 trains (AVE + Avlo) and 68,000 seats every week. From that day, the timetables for the six Avlo Madrid-Córdoba-Malaga services will be as follows:

- Departures from Madrid: 6.15am, 10.35am and 6.35pm.

- Departures from Malaga: 5.48am, 10.33am and 2.20pm.

The six Avlo services will include stops in Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Villanueva de Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real. The journey time is also longer, at 3 hours 15 minutes, compared to the 2.5 hours it takes, on average, for the direct AVE. If purchased well in advance, seats can be obtained at reduced prices. Renfe has these tickets on sale in the usual channels one year in advance.

Renfe pointed out that the Avlo service is high-speed with competitive journey times but marketed at low prices. The increase of the Madrid-Malaga high-speed train will result in keeping some 45,400 vehicles per week off the roads, preventing more than 229 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.