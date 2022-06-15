More flights at Malaga Airport in May than before the Covid pandemic Only Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza airports saw a bigger increase than the Costa del Sol, and in Madrid and Barcelona the number of flights was still considerably lower than two years ago

Anyone in the area around Malaga Airport will have noticed the constant coming and going of planes, a clear sign that the travel sector on the Costa del Sol is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, statistics issued by airport operator Aena this week show that in May there were 14,148 flights at the airport, which was 1.1% more than before the start of the crisis.

The figures also show that Malaga Airport is recovering faster than other destinations in Spain apart from Palma de Mallorca, where the volume of flights is already 5.9% higher than before the pandemic (24,248), and Ibiza, with an increase of 4.7%.

In May, there were 17.5% fewer flights at Madrid-Barajas airport than in the same month of 2019, and the figures for Barcelona were also down, by 14.5%. There were also fewer flights in Alicante and Valencia than two years previously.

Passenger traffic

With regard to passenger traffic, more than 1.8 million people used Malaga airport in May, making it the fourth busiest in Spain after Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca. The figure for Malaga is just 3% lower than in May 2019.

Aena has now increased its forecasts for the number of passengers using Spanish airports in 2022, from 68% of the 2019 figure to between 75% and 85%. Although the statistics for the last three months of this year can only be guessed at, the airport authority says the figure can be estimated from the airlines’ expectations for the summer.