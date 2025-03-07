Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Abandoned building in the natural park of Los Montes. Javier Almellones
Andalucía to provide higher environmental protection for Montes de Málaga park
Environment

The Junta regional government has approved new plans for the protection, use and management of the park that is now a special area of conservation

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 18:17

Montes de Málaga, now considered a special area of conservation, will be given a higher level of environmental protection. The regional ministry of sustainability and environment has agreed a new plan, in accordance with the EU's Natura 2000 network, to ensure the preservation of valuable species of flora and fauna in the natural park.

The inclusion in the EU project is a recognition of the park's "high environmental value and the need to guarantee its long-term preservation". Such level of protection implies the conservation of the habitats and species that were the reason for Montes de Málaga to be added to the list of sites of regional importance.

The Montes de Málaga area has been protected as a natural park since 1989.

Park management

Two plans will oversee the park's preservation: one concerns the management of resources, while the other one regulates the general use and management of the site.

According to the Junta, the update of the protection framework adapts to current requirements for conservation and sustainability and regulates human activities that may affect the ecological balance.

This will benefit both biodiversity and the local population, facilitating the development of activities compatible with conservation.

"Updating the plan will guarantee an efficient and balanced management of the natural area, allowing its enjoyment and use in a respectful manner."

The decree will enter into force after its publication in the BOJA (the official gazette of the Junta de Andalucía).

surinenglish Andalucía to provide higher environmental protection for Montes de Málaga park