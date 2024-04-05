Michael Kors to open its first outlet shop in Malaga

The new brand will be located in the central square of the fashion complex

Fans of fashion and luxury designer brands are in luck. Michael Kors, one of the world's leading labels, is about to open its first outlet shop in Malaga city. The American company is going to open its doors in McArthurGlen Designer Outlet centre, located next to Plaza Mayor.

The company has already started fitting out the store, which will be located in the central plaza of the complex, between Tumi and Roberto Cavalli (behind Starbucks). The Michael Kors shop will feature both men's and women's collections, but will specialise in accessories.

The new fashion company will occupy a 370-square-metre store - one of the largest in the centre - with its opening opening up the chance for 13 people to be employed. Although the opening date has not yet been officially announced, the company's aim is to open its doors to the public on Thursday 18 April.

It's great news for the retail sector, as it will be the first physical Michael Kors shop to open in Malaga city and the only outlet in the province. Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and clothing. The firm was founded in 1981, has over 500 shops in more than 85 countries around the world, as well as distribution to the world's leading department stores.

Today, the company produces a range of products under the Michael Kors Collection, Michael Michael Kors and Michael Kors Men brands. These products include accessories, footwear, watches, jewellery, men's and women's ready-to-wear, swimwear, eyewear and a full line of fragrances.

New openings

In addition to the American brand, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has welcomed two other luxury labels: Stone Island, which opened last week, and G-Star, which will open next summer.

Italian brand Stone Island is a fashion chain specialising in sports-casual clothing for men with a nautical aesthetic. They have also opened in the central square, between Furla and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Founded in 1982, Stone Island was considered the founder of the casual look in Italy. At first it was inspired by sailor and military clothing, although nowadays it is more committed to innovation. Until now, their clothes were only available at El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús.

Dutch brand G-Star will open its doors next summer in the outlet centre. The Amsterdam-based chain specialises in men's and women's denim. They do not currently have any shops in Malaga city.