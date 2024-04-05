Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new brand will be located in the central square of the fashion complex SUR
Michael Kors to open its first outlet shop in Malaga
Fashion

Michael Kors to open its first outlet shop in Malaga

The American fashion label will set up shop in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet shopping centre, next to Plaza Mayor

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Friday, 5 April 2024, 15:28

Compartir

Fans of fashion and luxury designer brands are in luck. Michael Kors, one of the world's leading labels, is about to open its first outlet shop in Malaga city. The American company is going to open its doors in McArthurGlen Designer Outlet centre, located next to Plaza Mayor.

The company has already started fitting out the store, which will be located in the central plaza of the complex, between Tumi and Roberto Cavalli (behind Starbucks). The Michael Kors shop will feature both men's and women's collections, but will specialise in accessories.

The new fashion company will occupy a 370-square-metre store - one of the largest in the centre - with its opening opening up the chance for 13 people to be employed. Although the opening date has not yet been officially announced, the company's aim is to open its doors to the public on Thursday 18 April.

It's great news for the retail sector, as it will be the first physical Michael Kors shop to open in Malaga city and the only outlet in the province. Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and clothing. The firm was founded in 1981, has over 500 shops in more than 85 countries around the world, as well as distribution to the world's leading department stores.

Today, the company produces a range of products under the Michael Kors Collection, Michael Michael Kors and Michael Kors Men brands. These products include accessories, footwear, watches, jewellery, men's and women's ready-to-wear, swimwear, eyewear and a full line of fragrances.

New openings

In addition to the American brand, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has welcomed two other luxury labels: Stone Island, which opened last week, and G-Star, which will open next summer.

Italian brand Stone Island is a fashion chain specialising in sports-casual clothing for men with a nautical aesthetic. They have also opened in the central square, between Furla and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Founded in 1982, Stone Island was considered the founder of the casual look in Italy. At first it was inspired by sailor and military clothing, although nowadays it is more committed to innovation. Until now, their clothes were only available at El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús.

Dutch brand G-Star will open its doors next summer in the outlet centre. The Amsterdam-based chain specialises in men's and women's denim. They do not currently have any shops in Malaga city.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus
  10. 10 Six families cut off by landslide in Malaga province after heavy rain at Easter

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad