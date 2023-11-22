Metro trains to run every five minutes to see Malaga's famous Christmas lights

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The countdown has started. Friday 24 November is a date marked in red on the diaries of all those who love Christmas. At 7pm Malaga City Council will inaugurate the traditional festive displays in the main Calle Larios shopping street and officially kick off the seasonal campaign.

No fewer than 2.2 million LED lights will be installed in 500 streets, squares and roundabouts, as well as in emblematic areas of the city. The event will attract thousands of people to the heart of the city centre. As a result, Metro de Málaga is planning to increase the frequency of its services. Therefore, from the 24th onwards a train will run every 5 minutes and 20 seconds "so that you can enjoy the illuminations", the company trumpeted on their official X social media account.

This means that from 24 November, the date of the switch-on, the frequency of the trains will be improved between 5.30pm and 11pm - in order to speed up the arrival of people into the city centre. This service will be maintained until 30 November, although trains will run between 7 minutes and 9 minutes 30 seconds on Sunday 26 November. On the day of the switch on, between the hours of 11pm and 1.30am the service frequency will also be shortened to 7 minutes, compared to the current 12 minutes.

Timetable

As usual, this year there will be three daily light and music shows in Calle Larios, except on 24 and 31 December. They will be at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm. From Monday to Thursday, the lights will be switched off at midnight. From Friday to Sunday they will remain on until 2am.

Este año, Metro de Málaga te lleva al centro de la Navidad. Reforzamos nuestro servicio del 24 al 30 de noviembre para que puedas disfrutar del alumbrado navideño. 🎄❄️



Gracias por utilizar Metro de Málaga. 🚇#metromálaga #metrodemálaga #metro #málaga #viajaenmetro… pic.twitter.com/XcmwLiD07L — Metro de Málaga (@metromlgoficial) November 21, 2023

The façade of the south side of the Cathedral's Mocha tower will once again be one of the stars this Christmas with the projection of a video mapping show. This year will see the premiere of a show based on a fairy tale entitled Angel of Light. The story of a little angel will merge with sparkling images and reproductions of gigantic stained glass windows, among other features. The latest laser projection technology will be used for the show. This event is organised by Firefly Events and the shows will be at 6.45pm, 8pm and 10pm every day from 1 December to the 4th of January, except on the 24th and 31st of December. The show lasts approximately eight minutes.