File photo of brotherhood members using Metro de Málaga. SUR
Malaga metro extends operating hours and increases service frequency during Holy Week
Semana Santa 2025

Malaga metro extends operating hours and increases service frequency during Holy Week

The city's popular transport network will run trains every five minutes during peak travel times

SUR

Malaga

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:21

The Metro de Málaga transport system will provide a continuous service from 6.30am on Holy Wednesday until 2.30am on Holy Saturday, which is equivalent to 68 hours of uninterrupted service. As part of this special Easter schedule, the metro will also run extended services until 2.30am on Palm Sunday and on Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday and Good Friday.

The suburban network aims to adapt both the timetables and the intervals between trains to the needs of the Holy Week, in order to cover the demand, which increased significantly in 2024, with more than 600,000 passengers transported. The frequency of trains will be set at one train every five minutes during peak periods and nine minutes and 30 seconds during off-peak times, thanks in large part to staff expansion.

The commercial service aims to encourage the use of public transport during the festive dates, in order to avoid traffic congestion on the roads and make it more pleasant and safer for citizens and tourists to travel.

As last year, the Atarazanas station, located in the Alameda Principal and very close to Calle Larios, will operate as normal, i.e. it will be both an arrival and access station.

Metro de Málaga has advised users to top up their travel cards for the festive period in advance. Metro Pay is the urban train's validation and payment system, which allows passengers to use a credit or debit card directly, both in physical format and via smart devices. In addition, users who register with Metro Pay will benefit from the progressive discounts in force from 1 January 2025.

Metro de Málaga also plans on increasing personnel during the Holy Week, both line and surveillance staff. A total of 41 security guards will be responsible for the well-being and peace of passengers throughout the day and the night, working in shifts.

The opening hours of the customer service office (located at El Perchel station) have also been extended. It will be open from 9am to 10pm on Palm Sunday and from 8am to 10pm on the rest of the Holy Week days. Metro stations and stops are equipped with intercoms through which users can communicate with metro staff in the event of any incident or need for information.

Lines 1 and 2 of Malaga's metro consist of 13.6 kilometres of route and 19 stops. It began commercial operation in July 2014, counting more than 82.8 million passengers during the almost 11 years since its launch.

