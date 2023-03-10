Last phase of tests heralds expected opening of Malaga metro extension to public later this month

During the week-long testing period the city centre trains will run with their normal frequency but without passengers

In a matter of days the Malaga Metro will be technically ready to start running passenger services into the centre of the city. The last phase of tests – on trains without passengers – began in the early hours of Thursday morning and is expected to last around a week.

After other formalities, the official inauguration is expected to take place in the last week of March, although no date has yet been officially announced.

Nine trains took part in the first day of the latest test phase, with departures from Talleres and Cocheras and from the sports arena (Palacio de los Deportes).

It is planned that only trains on Line 1 (coming from the university, Teatinos and Cruz del Humilladero) will enter directly at the last station, which will drop passengers off next to Calle Larios. Meanwhile, those on Line 2 (Martín Carpena and Carretera de Cádiz) will have to change at Guadalmedina station (next to El Corte Inglés), but with hardly any impact on travel time. This will be possible as the interchange takes place on the same platform level.

Last Friday 3 March, the Public Works Agency of the Andalusian regional government transferred full responsibility for the section of the extension to the historic centre, between El Perchel and Atarazanas, to the concessionary company, Malaga Metro.