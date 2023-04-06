Metro extensions and housing law are priorities for new Andalucian regional minister Rocio Diaz also wants to turn the region into the logistics platform for southern Europe

Regional Minister of Public Works, Rocío Díaz, with the President of the Junta of Andalucia

Extension of the Granada, Malaga and Seville metro networks, as well as Andalucia’s housing law will be a “priority” under the new Andalucia Regional Minister for Development, Territorial Planning and Housing.

Rocio Diaz, who takes over the management of the department from Marifran Carazo, said the bar had been set “very high” and wanted to continue the “exceptional” work of her predecessor.

The new Minister of Public Works said there is not a minute to lose in getting down to work and pointed out that one of the main challenges was to promote the "expansion" of metros and tramways in Andalucia.

She highlighted projects such as the northern section of Line 3 of the Seville metro, the southern extension of the Granada metro, the Málaga metro and the trams in Jaén and Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville).

Díaz also said a priority was the development of the new Andalucian Housing Law, as well as the continued commitment to making Andalucia a logistics platform for southern Europe.

In an interview on Canal Sur Radio, Diaz said she was "very excited” about the upcoming challenge, and thanked the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, for his confidence in her.